Lagerlof about Gurbanli: "It will be a competitive situation and then we have to choose"

Idman.biz reports that Djurgården coach Thomas Lagerlöf is aware that the 22-year-old is not satisfied with the playing time.

“It is clear that he finds it difficult. It's a sad situation when you end up outside the squad two games in a row. That's the sad thing about only being able to take out 20 players. It will be a competitive situation and then we have to choose”

It should be noted that the name of the 22-year-old striker was not included in the protocol of the matches against Sirius (2:0) and AIK (0:2).

