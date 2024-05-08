Real against Bayern

8 May 2024
The Champions League semi-final will be concluded today.

Idman.biz reports that on the last day of the return games, attention will be directed to Madrid.

The most titled team of the tournament Real will host Bayern. Aiming for the 15th cup, the Spanish giant claims to play in the final for the 18th time in its history. If the Munich team goes to the decisive match for the 12th time, they will definitely take the second place in this indicator.

It should be noted that Dortmund Borussia won the first ticket to the final, which will be held on June 1 in Wembley.

Champions League
Semi-final, second leg
May 8,
23:00. Real - Bayern
Referee: Szymon Marciniak (Poland)
Madrid. Santiago Bernabeu Stadium
First game - 2:2

