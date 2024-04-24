RANKING: Ronaldo is last, Messi is not included

The list of the fastest football players in the world has been announced.

Idman.biz reports that Inter Miami footballer Lionel Messi was not included in the 40-member list.

The Portuguese star of Al Nassr Cristiano Ronaldo is the last with 35.2 km.

Fastest players - Top 10

1. Klian Mbappe, PSG – 38 km

2. Kyle Walker, Manchester City - 37.8 km

3. Mahmoud Trezeguet, Trabzonspor - 37.5 km

4. Wan-Bissaka, Manchester United - 37.4 km

5. Micky van de Ven, Tottenham - 37.38 km

6. Chiedozie Ogbene, Luton Town - 36.93 km

7. Pedro Netu, Wolverhampton - 36.86 km

8. Dominik Szoboszlai, Liverpool - 36.76 km

9. Dara O'Shea, Burnley - 36.73 km

10. Antonio Rudiger, Real - 36.7 km

Idman.biz