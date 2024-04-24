24 April 2024
Tabriz Hasanov: "They are completely focused on the cup"

24 April 2024 14:00
Tabriz Hasanov: "They are completely focused on the cup"

"In one pair of the cup, there are clubs that play well in the last rounds, and in the other, the opposite."

Veteran football player Tabriz Hasanov told Idman.biz.

The 57-year-old specialist announced his expectations before the return matches of the semi-final stage of the Azerbaijan Cup. He said that it is difficult to predict the game between Gabala and Zira: "The regional club lost with a difference of only 1 ball - 1:2. They are completely focused on the cup. I wouldn't say they are a cup team, but they managed to win before. Gabala also has good experience. In any case, the difference of 1 ball can be eliminated with a good game. I rate the chances 50/50 in this game. It will be an interesting and difficult game."

Hasanov considers Qarabag the main favorite to win the cup: "I don't believe that Neftchi will be able to make up for the 0:4 defeat in the match with them. I see Qarabag in the final. Gurban Gurbanov's team is capable of winning the cup. I think the match between Gabala and Zira will be more interesting than the match between Qarabag and Neftchi.’

It should be noted that the match between Gabala and Zira will start at 17:00, and the match between Qarabag and Neftchi will start at 20:00.

Emin Aga
Idman.biz

