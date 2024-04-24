24 April 2024
EN

Samir Abasov will meet with Xavi in the Barcelona camp

Football
News
24 April 2024 10:31
Samir Abasov will meet with Xavi in the Barcelona camp

The Sumgayit head coach Samir Abasov is practicing in Spain.

Idman.biz reports that Samir Abasov, who went to Madrid a few days ago, first watched the El Clasico there.

The head coach will leave for Barcelona the next day and will have a one-week internship. The coach, watching the training sessions of the Barcelona club, met with the coach of the Catalan team, Oscar Hernandez, and a number of other local experts, and exchanged opinions.

At the end of the training program, he is scheduled to meet with the head coach of Barcelona Xavi.

It should be noted that Samir Abasov is accompanied by Sumgayit physical training coach Gerard Martinez.

Idman.biz

