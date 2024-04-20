21 April 2024
Matias leaves Neftchi?

Football
News
20 April 2024 17:13
CFR is planning reforms to regain its hegemony in Romanian football.

Idman.biz reports with reference to the local press that after the 1:5 defeat by Farul, the appointment of Dan Petrescu to the post of head coach has come up.

The specialist who brought 5 consecutive championships to CFR in 2018-22 is currently unemployed and is close to returning to his former club. Even Petrescu's transfer plans have become clear.

The first steps of the specialist are to eliminate the problems in the defense, and in this regard, Yuri Matias is expected to be the first transfer. Petrescu will ask the transfer of the defender from Gaz Metan to Neftchi. Although the defender's contract with the Baku club runs until the summer of 2025, CFR is ready to negotiate to buy him.

It should be noted that Yuri came to Azerbaijan after the CFR, where he played from February 2022 to June 2023.

