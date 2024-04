Manchester United has a new technical director.

Idman.biz reports that Jason Wilcox has been assigned this position in the Red Devils.

Details of the deal were not disclosed. The specialist will be involved in the planning of summer transfers, the recruitment of personnel and the academy. Jason previously worked as a director at Southampton and Manchester City's academy.

It should be noted that Manchester United is 7th in the English Premier League with 50 points after 32 rounds.

Idman.biz