14 February 2024
EN

Aleksander Ceferin: "Azerbaijani football is growing on all fronts"

Football
News
14 February 2024 14:51
"Under your leadership, the people of Azerbaijan have achieved great achievements in various fields, including sports and football."

According to Idman.biz, Alexander Ceferin, the head of UEFA, holds these opinions.

Sending a congratulatory letter to Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of his election as the President of Azerbaijan, the Slovenian football functionary touched on the development of this sport in Azerbaijan: "I thank you for your great care for football. In addition, I want to remind everyone that during Baku's hosting of the decisive games of UEFA EURO-2020, everyone felt real excitement."

Çeferin's letter also emphasized the support of this government and the work done by AFFA: "As you know, 30 years ago - in 1994, the Association of Football Federations of Azerbaijan was elected a member of UEFA. Thanks to the support of the government and the activity of the national association, football in Azerbaijan is continuously developing at all levels. Football infrastructure is evolving and this is enabling new approaches to the game. The regular performances of the clubs at the European level allow us to be proud and look to the future with great hope."

Idman.biz

