6 August 2026
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Thai footballer dies after being struck by lightning during match - VIDEO

Football
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5 August 2026 16:27
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Thai footballer dies after being struck by lightning during match - VIDEO

Yala winger Sofwan Avae has died after being struck by lightning during a football match in Thailand. As reported by İdman.Biz, the tragedy occurred during a Golok FA Cup fixture in Narathiwat Province.

The match continued despite heavy rain before lightning struck the centre of the pitch. The 24-year-old suffered critical injuries and was rushed to hospital, where doctors were unable to save his life.

At least nine other people were injured in the incident. The match was abandoned following the tragedy.

Idman.Biz
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