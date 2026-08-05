Jake Paul makes bizarre claim about punch that broke his jaw

Jake Paul has made a surprising claim about the punch that left him with a broken jaw in his heavyweight bout against Anthony Joshua. As reported by İdman.Biz, the 29-year-old made the comments during an appearance on The Pivot Podcast.

Recalling the decisive blow, Paul said:

"I swear it didn't even hurt. I just thought, 'That was a good shot.' But there are things in life that hurt a lot more. Stubbing your toe hurts more than getting punched by Anthony Joshua."

Joshua knocked out Paul in the sixth round of their heavyweight fight in Miami on December 19, 2025. The American suffered two fractures to his jaw and underwent surgery, during which titanium plates were inserted on both sides of his jaw and several teeth were removed.

Prior to that defeat, Paul had beaten Mexico's Julio César Chávez Jr. by unanimous decision on June 28, 2025.