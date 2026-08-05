5 August 2026
EN

Jake Paul makes bizarre claim about punch that broke his jaw

Football
News
5 August 2026 13:02
48
Jake Paul makes bizarre claim about punch that broke his jaw

Jake Paul has made a surprising claim about the punch that left him with a broken jaw in his heavyweight bout against Anthony Joshua. As reported by İdman.Biz, the 29-year-old made the comments during an appearance on The Pivot Podcast.

Recalling the decisive blow, Paul said:

"I swear it didn't even hurt. I just thought, 'That was a good shot.' But there are things in life that hurt a lot more. Stubbing your toe hurts more than getting punched by Anthony Joshua."

Joshua knocked out Paul in the sixth round of their heavyweight fight in Miami on December 19, 2025. The American suffered two fractures to his jaw and underwent surgery, during which titanium plates were inserted on both sides of his jaw and several teeth were removed.

Prior to that defeat, Paul had beaten Mexico's Julio César Chávez Jr. by unanimous decision on June 28, 2025.

Idman.Biz
Tags:

Related news

Neymar provokes rival fans after Santos victory - VIDEO
14:45
World football

Neymar provokes rival fans after Santos victory - VIDEO

The Brazilian star was involved in a heated confrontation following Santos' Copa do Brasil win over Remo
Zamiq Aliyev makes first appearance for Egnatia after return
13:37
Football

Zamiq Aliyev makes first appearance for Egnatia after return

The Azerbaijan international started as the Albanian champions were beaten by Shamrock Rovers in the Europa League qualifiers
Qurbanov backs Kochalski: "If we lose, we have to accept criticism"
12:28
Azerbaijan football

Qurbanov backs Kochalski: "If we lose, we have to accept criticism"

Qarabag's head coach also confirms the club is continuing its search for new signings
Sabah to face Aarhus in Champions League qualifier
11:53
Football

Sabah to face Aarhus in Champions League qualifier

The Azerbaijani side travel to Denmark for the first leg of their third qualifying round tie
Vinicius rejects Real Madrid's €110m contract offer
11:20
World football

Vinicius rejects Real Madrid's €110m contract offer

The Brazilian forward is seeking improved financial terms as negotiations with the club continue
Inter make decision on Çalhanoğlu's future
10:11
World football

Inter make decision on Çalhanoğlu's future

The Turkish midfielder is expected to remain at the club, with contract talks planned for later in the season

Most read

Kevin De Bruyne could join Lionel Messi at Inter Miami
3 August 10:09
World football

Kevin De Bruyne could join Lionel Messi at Inter Miami

The MLS side have reportedly revived their interest in the Napoli midfielder as a potential star signing
Sabah discover potential Champions League play-off opponents
3 August 14:56
Azerbaijan football

Sabah discover potential Champions League play-off opponents

The Azerbaijani side would face either Hapoel Be'er Sheva or Red Star Belgrade if they overcome Aarhus in the third qualifying round
Rafael Benitez emerges as leading candidate for Algeria job
4 August 15:50
World football

Rafael Benitez emerges as leading candidate for Algeria job

Former Liverpool and Real Madrid manager is reportedly the frontrunner to replace Vladimir Petkovic
Reports reveal alleged date and venue for Ronaldo's wedding
4 August 11:07
Football

Reports reveal alleged date and venue for Ronaldo's wedding

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez have not officially confirmed reports claiming they will marry on August 8 in Madeira