5 August 2026
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Zamiq Aliyev makes first appearance for Egnatia after return

Football
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5 August 2026 13:37
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Zamiq Aliyev makes first appearance for Egnatia after return

Azerbaijan international Zamiq Aliyev made his first appearance for Egnatia since rejoining the team as the Albanian champions opened their UEFA Europa League third qualifying round campaign. As reported by İdman.Biz, Egnatia suffered a 3-1 away defeat to Ireland's Shamrock Rovers.

Graham Burke opened the scoring from the penalty spot in the 29th minute before Egnatia equalised 12 minutes later. However, second-half goals from Pico Lopes and Aaron Greene secured victory for the Irish side.

Aliyev started the match and played 69 minutes before being replaced by Ajetović.

The fixture marked the Azerbaijani defender's first European appearance for Egnatia after an extended absence. Although he returned to Azerbaijan following the end of the domestic season, he was unable to rejoin his club on time because of travel restrictions related to his military service obligations.

As previously reported by İdman.Biz, Aliyev attempted to fly to Albania on June 8 but was turned back at the airport. As a result, he missed Egnatia's pre-season training camp and the club's opening UEFA Champions League qualifying matches. The defender later revealed that he had been fined by the club and that his contract was at risk of being terminated before the issue was eventually resolved, allowing him to return to the squad.

Aliyev has won three trophies with Egnatia over the past two seasons.

The second leg will be played in Albania on August 13.

Idman.Biz
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