6 August 2026
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Blatter: "It's time for a woman to lead FIFA"

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5 August 2026 15:55
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Blatter: "It's time for a woman to lead FIFA"

Former FIFA president Sepp Blatter has voiced his support for a woman succeeding Gianni Infantino as head of world football's governing body. As reported by İdman.Biz, the Swiss official endorsed Norwegian Football Association president Lise Klaveness for the role.

"Lise Klaveness deserves the greatest respect. She has been the only one to consistently take a clear stand instead of following the majority. It's time for a woman to lead FIFA," Blatter wrote on X.

Klaveness also serves on UEFA's Executive Committee and has repeatedly criticised Infantino's leadership and policies.

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