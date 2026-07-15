Sabah reportedly buys Liv Bona Dea Arena for new home

Azerbaijan's reigning champions Sabah are set to relocate from Masazir after reportedly purchasing Liv Bona Dea Arena from the Association of Football Federations of Azerbaijan (AFFA).

As reported by İdman.Biz, citing Xitab24.az, the club has acquired the stadium for AZN 12 million and plans to make it its permanent home ground.

According to the report, Sabah will first carry out renovation work at the venue before hosting all of its home matches there.

The club, however, stated that the team is currently using Bank Respublika Arena and added that any future developments regarding its home stadium will be officially communicated to the public.

Sabah previously played its home matches at Alinja Arena, later known as Bank Respublika Arena in Masazir, under a lease agreement. The move would mark the first time the club owns its own stadium.

Liv Bona Dea Arena, formerly known as Dalga Arena, officially opened in 2011. The inauguration ceremony was attended by then-FIFA president Joseph Blatter and then-UEFA president Michel Platini, highlighting the venue's significance in Azerbaijani football infrastructure.