Araz-Nakhchivan discover UEFA Futsal Champions League opponents

Araz-Nakhchivan have learned their opponents for the 2026/27 UEFA Futsal Champions League main round.

According to İdman.Biz, the Azerbaijani champions will compete in Path B of the main round, with all Group 5 matches scheduled to be played in Poland.

Araz-Nakhchivan have been drawn alongside Polish side Piast, as well as the winners of Preliminary Round Groups C and E.

Group C features Buba Mara (Bosnia and Herzegovina), GIU (Georgia), Utleira Idrettslag (Norway) and Lynx (Gibraltar), while Group E includes Weilimdorf (Germany), Tallinn (Estonia), Unisport (Armenia) and Reykjavik (Iceland).

The main round will take place from October 27 to November 1, with only the group winners advancing to the Round of 16.

A total of 56 clubs representing 52 national associations will compete in this season's UEFA Futsal Champions League. Thirty-two teams will begin in the preliminary round, where eight clubs will qualify for the main round, joining the 24 teams that enter the competition directly at that stage.

However, UEFA's Executive Committee regulations prohibit clubs from Azerbaijan and Armenia from being placed in the same group. As a result, Group 5 may be adjusted if Armenian champions Unisport advance from the preliminary round.