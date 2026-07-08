Celtic close in on Qarabag striker Camilo Duran

Scottish champions Celtic are close to completing the signing of Qarabag striker Camilo Duran.

According to İdman.Biz, citing BBC, Celtic manager Martin O'Neil has confirmed that the Colombian forward has already undergone his medical examination and is expected to join the squad shortly.

"I think Duran is close to joining the team now. He has completed his medical. Hopefully, he will join us in Portugal," O'Neil told the club's television channel ahead of Celtic's friendly match against Irish side Shelbourne.

According to Scottish media reports, Celtic will pay Qarabag £5.5 million (AZN 12.49 million) to secure the transfer.

The move comes after an outstanding season for the 24-year-old Colombian, who scored 15 goals and provided 10 assists in 48 appearances for the Azerbaijani champions across all competitions. Duran also impressed in the UEFA Champions League, netting five goals in 10 matches as Qarabag enjoyed another memorable European campaign.

If completed, the transfer would become one of Qarabag's most significant outgoing deals in recent years and another example of the club's ability to develop players capable of moving to major European leagues.