FIFA and UEFA not planning Russia's return to international football

FIFA and UEFA are not planning to allow Russian clubs and national teams to return to international competitions in the near future.

According to İdman.Biz, citing The Telegraph, the International Olympic Committee's decision to temporarily restore the rights of the Russian Olympic Committee will not affect football's current suspension.

The report states that neither FIFA nor UEFA intends to make a decision anytime soon regarding the readmission of Russian clubs or national teams to their competitions.

Russian teams have been suspended from FIFA and UEFA tournaments since February 2022 following the outbreak of the war in Ukraine. As a result, Russian clubs have been excluded from European competitions, while the men's and women's national teams have been unable to participate in FIFA and UEFA events.

Although the IOC has temporarily lifted the suspension of the Russian Olympic Committee, individual international sports federations remain free to maintain their own sanctions and eligibility rules. According to the report, football's governing bodies currently have no plans to change their existing position.