8 July 2026
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Nariman Akhundzade Shows Off Jiu-Jitsu Skills in Columbus Crew Training Session – VIDEO

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8 July 2026 13:40
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Nariman Akhundzade Shows Off Jiu-Jitsu Skills in Columbus Crew Training Session – VIDEO

Columbus Crew and Azerbaijan forward Nariman Akhundzade caught the eye during an unusual training session.

According to İdman.Biz, the MLS club visited the Ronin Training Center for a jiu-jitsu workout as part of preparations for the resumption of the season.

The club shared footage from the session on social media, writing:

"Strengthening our bond through jiu-jitsu. We visited Ronin Training Center for a fun training day as we prepare for the restart of our season."

The video features Akhundzade grappling with his teammates, with the 22-year-old forward successfully taking down two different opponents during the session.

Akhundzade joined Columbus Crew from Qarabag in February this year.

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