16 April 2026
EN

Champions League semi-final line-up confirmed after dramatic night in Munich

Football
News
16 April 2026 09:24
28
Champions League semi-final line-up confirmed after dramatic night in Munich

Two more semi-finalists in the UEFA Champions League were confirmed on April 15, with Bayern and Arsenal completing the final four after very different nights in Munich and London, İdman.Biz reports.

The standout tie unfolded at the Allianz Arena, where Bayern and Real Madrid produced one of the most entertaining matches of the season. Real struck inside the opening minute through Arda Guler, setting the tone for a frantic contest. Bayern quickly responded via Aleksandar Pavlovic, but Guler added a second before the break in a half that also saw goals from Harry Kane and Kylian Mbappe.

The intensity remained high after the interval, with the turning point arriving in the 86th minute when Eduardo Camavinga was sent off. Bayern capitalised on the numerical advantage late on, as Luis Diaz found the net in the 89th minute before Michael Olise sealed a 4-3 victory in stoppage time. The German side advanced 6-4 on aggregate.

In contrast, Arsenal’s clash with Sporting in London was a far more controlled affair. Holding a 1-0 advantage from the first leg, Mikel Arteta’s side focused on defensive discipline. Sporting came closest before the break when Geny Catamo hit the post, while Leandro Trossard struck the woodwork late on for the hosts. The goalless draw proved sufficient, sending Arsenal into the semi-finals for the second consecutive season.

The semi-final pairings are now set, with Paris Saint-Germain facing Bayern and Atletico Madrid taking on Arsenal. The first legs will be played on April 28 and 29, before the return fixtures on May 5 and 6.

Idman.Biz
Tags:

Related news

Gordon considers Newcastle exit in search of Champions League football
15:40
Football

Gordon considers Newcastle exit in search of Champions League football

England winger keen on step up after standout season and growing ambitions
Arsenal eye Juventus defender Cambiaso ahead of summer window
15:10
Football

Arsenal eye Juventus defender Cambiaso ahead of summer window

London club monitoring Italy international as Juventus future comes into question
Fans clash with influencers after Real Madrid match in Spain
13:32
Football

Fans clash with influencers after Real Madrid match in Spain

Debate grows over free stadium access and “glory supporter” accusations
Musiala becomes youngest German to reach 50 Champions League appearances
12:20
Football

Musiala becomes youngest German to reach 50 Champions League appearances

Bayern midfielder breaks Muller’s record during quarter-final win over Real Madrid
Nariman Akhundzade makes first start for Columbus Crew in US Open Cup win
11:47
Football

Nariman Akhundzade makes first start for Columbus Crew in US Open Cup win

Azerbaijan international plays full match and helps set up opening goal in 3-0 victory
Kane hails Bayern’s composure after dramatic win over Real Madrid
10:34
Football

Kane hails Bayern’s composure after dramatic win over Real Madrid

England striker scores as German side seal comeback to reach Champions League semi-finals
Real Madrid consider four candidates to replace Arbeloa after Champions League exit
09:59
Football

Real Madrid consider four candidates to replace Arbeloa after Champions League exit

Klopp, Zidane, Deschamps and Pochettino on shortlist as club weighs next move

Most read

VAR decision sparks controversy in Barcelona’s clash with Atletico
15 April 12:27
World football

VAR decision sparks controversy in Barcelona’s clash with Atletico - VIDEO

Handball incident overlooked as disallowed goal raises fresh refereeing debate
Brazil president discusses Neymar’s national team future with Ancelotti
15 April 10:33
World football

Brazil president discusses Neymar’s national team future with Ancelotti

Lula says forward should only be recalled if fully fit ahead of 2026 World Cup
Lamin Yamal hails Neymar as idol and lifelong inspiration
14 April 13:12
World football

Lamin Yamal hails Neymar as idol and lifelong inspiration

Barcelona winger reflects on Brazilian star’s influence ahead of major tournaments
Iran weigh 2026 World Cup participation amid security concerns
15 April 11:58
World Cup 2026

Iran weigh 2026 World Cup participation amid security concerns

Sports minister says decision will depend on safety guarantees for players