Champions League semi-final line-up confirmed after dramatic night in Munich

Two more semi-finalists in the UEFA Champions League were confirmed on April 15, with Bayern and Arsenal completing the final four after very different nights in Munich and London, İdman.Biz reports.

The standout tie unfolded at the Allianz Arena, where Bayern and Real Madrid produced one of the most entertaining matches of the season. Real struck inside the opening minute through Arda Guler, setting the tone for a frantic contest. Bayern quickly responded via Aleksandar Pavlovic, but Guler added a second before the break in a half that also saw goals from Harry Kane and Kylian Mbappe.

The intensity remained high after the interval, with the turning point arriving in the 86th minute when Eduardo Camavinga was sent off. Bayern capitalised on the numerical advantage late on, as Luis Diaz found the net in the 89th minute before Michael Olise sealed a 4-3 victory in stoppage time. The German side advanced 6-4 on aggregate.

In contrast, Arsenal’s clash with Sporting in London was a far more controlled affair. Holding a 1-0 advantage from the first leg, Mikel Arteta’s side focused on defensive discipline. Sporting came closest before the break when Geny Catamo hit the post, while Leandro Trossard struck the woodwork late on for the hosts. The goalless draw proved sufficient, sending Arsenal into the semi-finals for the second consecutive season.

The semi-final pairings are now set, with Paris Saint-Germain facing Bayern and Atletico Madrid taking on Arsenal. The first legs will be played on April 28 and 29, before the return fixtures on May 5 and 6.