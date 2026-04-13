13 April 2026
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Ozobic becomes top foreign scorer in Azerbaijan Premier League history

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13 April 2026 13:59
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Ozobic becomes top foreign scorer in Azerbaijan Premier League history

Filip Ozobic has made history by becoming the highest-scoring foreign player in the history of the Azerbaijan Premier League, Idman.Biz reports.

The Turan Tovuz midfielder reached the milestone with his 72nd goal, scored in a 2-1 home victory over Sumgayit in the 27th round of the Misli Premier League. The strike also confirmed him as the most prolific scorer among foreign-born players who later acquired Azerbaijani citizenship.

Ozobic achieved the feat in his 225th league appearance, surpassing the long-standing record of Badri Kvaratskhelia, who had scored 71 goals in 132 matches during his time with Kapaz and Shamkir.

The Croatian-born midfielder has enjoyed a consistent career across several top Azerbaijani clubs. He has scored 6 goals in 26 appearances for Turan Tovuz, having previously registered 16 goals in 46 matches for Gabala, 35 in 95 games for Qarabag and 15 in 58 outings for Neftchi.

Ozobic made his Premier League debut in the 2016/2017 season and quickly established himself as a key attacking midfielder. During his time at Gabala, he shared the league’s top scorer award with 11 goals, underlining his impact early in his Azerbaijani career.

His record-breaking achievement highlights both longevity and consistency, as he continues to play a central role in Azerbaijan’s domestic football landscape.

Idman.Biz
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