8 April 2026
EN

Infantino pays tribute to Lucescu after passing of legendary coach

Football
News
8 April 2026 11:49
42
Infantino pays tribute to Lucescu after passing of legendary coach

FIFA president Gianni Infantino has expressed his condolences following the death of legendary Romanian coach Mircea Lucescu, İdman.Biz reports.

In an official statement published on FIFA’s website, Infantino described the loss as a sad day for football, paying tribute to Lucescu’s immense legacy in the game. He extended his support to the coach’s family and loved ones during this difficult time.

“Today is a very sad day for football. We say goodbye to a legend. My thoughts are with Lucescu’s family and relatives. Rest in peace,” Infantino said.

Lucescu passed away at the age of 80. Over the course of his distinguished career, he managed a number of top European clubs, including Inter, Besiktas, Galatasaray, Shakhtar Donetsk and Dynamo Kyiv, leaving a lasting impact on the sport.

Idman.Biz
Tags:

Related news

Bayern fans charter plane to back team in Madrid clash - VIDEO
17:57
World football

Bayern fans charter plane to back team in Madrid clash - VIDEO

Supporters find cheaper and more festive way to travel for Champions League tie against Real Madrid
Qarabag board outlines key plans for next season after strategic meeting
15:56
Azerbaijan football

Qarabag board outlines key plans for next season after strategic meeting

Club leadership review current campaign and set priorities for squad, infrastructure and long-term growth
Icardi hits back at critics amid scrutiny over form at Galatasaray
15:12
World football

Icardi hits back at critics amid scrutiny over form at Galatasaray - PHOTO

Argentine striker launches outspoken response as contract uncertainty adds to pressure
Camilo Duran makes history with hat-trick in Qarabag rout
13:52
Azerbaijan football

Camilo Duran makes history with hat-trick in Qarabag rout

Colombian forward becomes first from his country to achieve feat in Azerbaijan’s top flight
Simeone pays tribute to Lucescu after legendary coach’s death
09:55
World football

Simeone pays tribute to Lucescu after legendary coach’s death

Atletico Madrid manager recalls personal memories and lasting influence of iconic Romanian
Champions League quarter-finals begin with shock in Madrid and narrow Arsenal win - VIDEO
09:31
World football

Champions League quarter-finals begin with shock in Madrid and narrow Arsenal win - VIDEO

First-leg results leave ties finely poised ahead of decisive second matches

Most read

Reports claim Mircea Lucescu has died in hospital
6 April 12:27
World football

Reports claim Mircea Lucescu has died in hospital

Former Romania head coach was placed in artificial coma as situation remains unconfirmed
Seven Eritrea players disappear after AFCON qualifier defeat
6 April 17:12
World football

Seven Eritrea players disappear after AFCON qualifier defeat

Incident in South Africa highlights ongoing crisis in national team setup
Nargiz Suleymanova: “Mixed emotions after World Championships”
6 April 17:56
Football

Nargiz Suleymanova: “Mixed emotions after World Championships” - PHOTO

Azerbaijani figure skater reflects on performance, future plans and representing her country
Hagi salary revealed after replacing Lucescu as Romania head coach
7 April 12:07
Football

Hagi salary revealed after replacing Lucescu as Romania head coach

Former captain takes charge on same pay as predecessor ahead of summer fixtures