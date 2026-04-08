Infantino pays tribute to Lucescu after passing of legendary coach

FIFA president Gianni Infantino has expressed his condolences following the death of legendary Romanian coach Mircea Lucescu, İdman.Biz reports.

In an official statement published on FIFA’s website, Infantino described the loss as a sad day for football, paying tribute to Lucescu’s immense legacy in the game. He extended his support to the coach’s family and loved ones during this difficult time.

“Today is a very sad day for football. We say goodbye to a legend. My thoughts are with Lucescu’s family and relatives. Rest in peace,” Infantino said.

Lucescu passed away at the age of 80. Over the course of his distinguished career, he managed a number of top European clubs, including Inter, Besiktas, Galatasaray, Shakhtar Donetsk and Dynamo Kyiv, leaving a lasting impact on the sport.