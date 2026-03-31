Simeone shares family moments after becoming a grandfather

Atletico Madrid head coach Diego Simeone has given fans a glimpse into his personal life, sharing joyful family moments after recently becoming a grandfather.

According to İdman.Biz, the Argentine manager posted a series of heartfelt photos on social media, showing time spent with his family following the arrival of the new family member.

The images quickly attracted widespread attention from supporters, with many users leaving positive comments and congratulating Simeone on the milestone. Known for his intense and passionate touchline presence, the Atletico boss appeared relaxed and emotional in the family setting.

Simeone, who has led Atletico Madrid to multiple domestic and European successes during his tenure, rarely shares private moments publicly, making the post particularly notable for fans.