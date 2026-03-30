Iran FA appeals to FIFA after damage to football infrastructure

The Iran Football Federation has submitted an official appeal to FIFA, reporting significant damage to the country’s football infrastructure, Idman.Biz reports.

In a formal letter, the federation stated that military attacks had caused serious destruction across sports facilities, with football among the most affected sectors. “With deep sorrow and regret, we inform you that as a result of unlawful military strikes on the territory of the Islamic Republic of Iran, sports infrastructure, particularly football, has suffered severe damage,” the statement said.

Among the most notable incidents was damage to the Azadi Sports Complex in Tehran, one of the country’s largest and most iconic venues. The stadium reportedly sustained heavy destruction following air strikes, raising concerns over its future usability for domestic and international fixtures.

The appeal to FIFA is expected to focus on raising awareness of the situation and potentially seeking support or intervention as Iran assesses the extent of the damage. The development comes at a time when football authorities worldwide have increasingly been drawn into broader geopolitical issues affecting the sport.