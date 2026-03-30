Houston Dynamo prospect Kerimov open to representing Azerbaijan

An 18-year-old goalkeeper from the Houston Dynamo system, Roman Kerimov, has revealed he would be willing to represent Azerbaijan at international level, Idman.Biz reports.

Kerimov made the statement to the ftbl Azerbaijan Instagram account, noting that he would gladly accept a call-up if approached by the national team. The young shot-stopper has Azerbaijani heritage through his grandfather and maintains strong family ties to the country.

Born in Moscow on 15 February 2008, Kerimov began his career at the Rodina academy in Russia, where he made 60 appearances and kept 16 clean sheets. He moved to the United States in 2023 to join Houston Dynamo’s setup and has since progressed through the ranks.

In 2025, he made his debut for Houston Dynamo 2 in MLS NEXT Pro, playing two matches and completing the full 180 minutes. Alongside his involvement with the reserve side, Kerimov continues to feature regularly at academy level and is regarded as one of the more promising goalkeepers of his age group in Texas.

His potential switch would follow a growing trend of dual-nationality players strengthening Azerbaijan’s squad depth. Currently, forward Nariman Akhundzade is also playing in MLS after recently joining Columbus Crew, underlining the increasing links between Azerbaijani football and the American league.