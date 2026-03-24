Qarabag target Imishli goalkeeper Sinenko for summer move

Qarabag are reportedly monitoring Imishli goalkeeper Andrey Sinenko as the Azerbaijani champions look to strengthen their squad ahead of next season, İdman.Biz reports.

The Belarusian shot-stopper has emerged as a transfer target following an impressive campaign in the Azerbaijan Premier League. Sinenko’s agent, Dmitri Khlebosolov, has confirmed the interest, describing his client as one of the top-performing goalkeepers in the country based on current statistics.

The potential move comes amid uncertainty over the future of current Qarabag goalkeeper Fabian Buntic, who is understood to be open to leaving the club. Sinenko is seen as a possible replacement should a departure materialise in the summer transfer window.

Khlebosolov revealed that he has authorised a well-known agent involved in Qarabag’s squad planning to begin discussions, with all options set to be reviewed at the end of the season. The player is believed to be keen on taking the next step in his career and testing himself at a higher level.

The 28-year-old is under contract with Imishli until the summer of 2026. He has been one of the standout performers this season, keeping 10 clean sheets in 17 appearances, and a move to Qarabag remains a strong possibility in the upcoming window.