11 March 2026
Nariman Akhundzade sends first message to Columbus Crew fans - VIDEO

Football
News
11 March 2026 11:14
Azerbaijan national team forward Nariman Akhundzade has delivered a brief message to supporters from the camp of his new club Columbus Crew.

As reported by Idman.Biz, the 21-year-old striker said he was delighted to begin a new chapter in Major League Soccer after completing his move to the American side.

"Hello, my name is Nariman. I am very happy to be at Columbus Crew," the forward said in a short video message addressed to fans of the club.

Akhundzade is regarded as one of the promising young attackers in Azerbaijani football and his transfer to MLS marks an important step in his career. Columbus Crew, one of the most established clubs in the league and the 2023 MLS Cup champions, continue to strengthen their squad with young international talent.

The striker has already represented Azerbaijan at senior level and is expected to compete for playing time as he adapts to the pace and physical demands of American football.

Akhundzade’s contract with Columbus Crew runs until the summer of 2029, underlining the club’s long-term plans for the young forward.

