England international and Kieran Trippier has found himself in the spotlight after reports emerged about major changes in his personal life.

According to Idman.Biz, the 35-year-old Newcastle United defender has separated from his wife and started a new relationship. British media reports suggest the footballer became acquainted with a 21-year-old adult content creator through the subscription platform OnlyFans.

The reports have generated widespread discussion among supporters and in the British press, with many reacting strongly to the news surrounding the experienced defender’s private life. Sources indicate that Trippier’s relationship with his wife had already deteriorated in recent months, though the new relationship is believed to have played a decisive role in the separation.

Trippier, who has enjoyed a long career in English football and previously played for clubs including Tottenham Hotspur and Atlético Madrid, remains one of the senior figures in Newcastle’s squad. The club have not commented publicly on the situation, which concerns the player’s personal life rather than his professional commitments.

The defender continues to focus on football duties as Newcastle compete in the latter stages of the domestic season, while reports suggest divorce proceedings between the parties are currently under way.