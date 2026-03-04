4 March 2026
Azerbaijani FIFA referee Agayev stranded in Kuwait amid regional airspace shutdown

4 March 2026 12:26
Azerbaijani FIFA referee Aliyar Agayev has been forced to remain in Kuwait after being unable to return home due to escalating military tensions in the region.

According to Idman.Biz, the official travelled to Kuwait to referee matches in the Kuwait Cup, but the situation in the Middle East has disrupted international travel and left him temporarily stranded.

Airspace across parts of the region was closed for security reasons after the United States and Israel carried out missile strikes against Iran. As a result, a number of international flights were suspended, making it impossible for Agayev to return to Baku for the time being.

The Azerbaijan Football Federations Association confirmed the information to Idman.Biz, noting that the referee’s return has been postponed for an indefinite period until air traffic in the region resumes.

Agayev is one of Azerbaijan’s most experienced referees on the international stage and regularly officiates matches in UEFA competitions as well as major international tournaments.

