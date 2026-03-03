Iran women remain silent during national anthem at Asian Cup fixture

Players from Iran’s women’s national football team did not sing the national anthem before their Asian Cup match, remaining silent during the pre-match ceremony, İdman.Biz reports.

The squad stood quietly as the anthem was played ahead of kick-off, a moment that quickly drew the attention of media covering the tournament. The gesture comes against the backdrop of heightened political and military tensions in the region, adding further significance to the scene.

While no official statement was immediately issued by the Iranian Football Federation or the players, similar acts of silence by Iranian athletes in recent years have often been interpreted as symbolic expressions linked to domestic or geopolitical developments.

The Asian Cup, one of the continent’s premier international tournaments, has traditionally focused global attention on the progress of women’s football in Asia. However, events off the pitch have at times overshadowed sporting matters, particularly when teams from politically sensitive regions are involved.

It remains to be seen whether the governing bodies will comment formally on the incident, but the episode is likely to prompt wider discussion as the competition continues.