Muted atmosphere in Newcastle ahead of Champions League return leg with Qarabag

There is little of the usual European buzz on Tyneside ahead of Tuesday night’s Champions League play-off second leg between Newcastle United and Qarabag.

According to British fan sources, seats remain available through the club’s official sales system, with part of the allocation initially reserved for visiting supporters now returned to general sale. The tickets in question are located in the upper tier of the Leazes Stand, an area originally set aside for the away contingent.

Reports suggest that around 500 tickets from the away quota were first released back onto the market, with that number later rising beyond 1,000 and continuing to increase. Activity has also been noticeable on the club’s official resale platform, where several season ticket holders have put their seats up for sale ahead of the fixture.

The subdued demand is widely attributed to the emphatic 6-1 victory Newcastle secured in the first leg in Baku, a result that effectively settled the tie and left little doubt about progression to the next round. With such a commanding aggregate advantage, anticipation appears more measured than electric.

By contrast, the initial encounter in Azerbaijan drew approximately 2,000 travelling Newcastle supporters, underlining the scale of the occasion at the time. The return leg will kick off at St James’ Park on Tuesday evening, with the match starting at 23:59 Baku time.