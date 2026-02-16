Azerbaijani footballer involved in serious accident in Albania

Azerbaijani winger Vusal Isgandarli has revealed he was involved in a serious car accident during his time in Albania, an incident that played a major role in shaping his career decisions, Idman.Biz reports.

The accident occurred two years ago while the player was representing Egnatia, before his later moves in European football. Speaking to local media, Isgandarli said the episode, along with personal tragedy, had a deep psychological impact on him.

“If I had today’s mindset, I would have stayed at Egnatia. But difficult things happened to me in Albania. My closest teammate passed away, and later I was involved in a car crash in the same city. My left arm was seriously injured. No one knew about it. All of this affected me greatly, so I decided to leave,” he explained.

The Azerbaijani international later joined Boluspor in January 2024 and now plays for Partizani, continuing his career after recovering from the injury.