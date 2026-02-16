16 February 2026
EN

UEFA appoints Azerbaijani official for Champions League play-off

Football
News
16 February 2026 12:13
33
UEFA appoints Azerbaijani official for Champions League play-off

Kifayat Mustafayeva, sustainability manager at the Association of Football Federations of Azerbaijan, has received a UEFA appointment for a Women’s Champions League play-off match, Idman.Biz reports.

She will act as the UEFA delegate for the meeting between Juventus and Wolfsburg, scheduled for 19 February at the Allianz Stadium in Turin.

UEFA delegates are responsible for supervising match organisation, ensuring regulations are followed and coordinating operations between clubs and officials. The appointment reflects the continued involvement of Azerbaijani representatives in major European competitions.

Idman.Biz
Tags:

Related news

Azerbaijani footballer involved in serious accident in Albania
16:29
Football

Azerbaijani footballer involved in serious accident in Albania

Vusal Isgandarli reveals past injury influenced his decision to leave club
Real Madrid show interest in Barcelona defender Jules Kounde
15:59
World football

Real Madrid show interest in Barcelona defender Jules Kounde

Catalan club reluctant to sell but may consider major summer offer
Neftchi enjoy best run in recent years
14:17
Azerbaijan football

Neftchi enjoy best run in recent years

Baku side extend unbeaten streak to six matches in Azerbaijan Premier League
Norwegian referees appointed for Qarabag vs Newcastle Champions League play-off
13:48
Azerbaijan football

Norwegian referees appointed for Qarabag vs Newcastle Champions League play-off

UEFA confirms officiating team for first leg in Baku
Hazard says Mousa Dembele never received the recognition he deserved
13:16
World football

Hazard says Mousa Dembele never received the recognition he deserved

Former Chelsea and Real Madrid star praises understated Belgian midfielder
Vinicius Jr names Benzema as key figure in his development
12:47
World football

Vinicius Jr names Benzema as key figure in his development

Real Madrid forward reflects on partnership and famous Champions League comeback nights

Most read

Van Damme publicly calls out influencer: "I want to kick your arse"
13 February 21:21
MMA

Van Damme publicly calls out influencer: "I want to kick your arse"

Belgian martial arts icon challenges Jake Paul to hybrid fight
91-year-old French marathon runner becomes father for seventh time
14 February 12:43
Other

91-year-old French marathon runner becomes father for seventh time

Veteran athlete still training daily and credits strict lifestyle for longevity
Messi unsure over 2026 World Cup participation amid fitness concerns
14 February 15:35
World football

Messi unsure over 2026 World Cup participation amid fitness concerns

Inter Miami forward prioritises condition as Argentina plan title defence
Mikhail Shaidorov takes a bite out of Olympic gold after stunning men’s skating win
14 February 09:36
Winter sports

Mikhail Shaidorov takes a bite out of Olympic gold after stunning men’s skating win

Kazakhstan’s new champion jokes about his medal as Malinin’s title bid unravels in Milan