UEFA appoints Azerbaijani official for Champions League play-off

Kifayat Mustafayeva, sustainability manager at the Association of Football Federations of Azerbaijan, has received a UEFA appointment for a Women’s Champions League play-off match, Idman.Biz reports.

She will act as the UEFA delegate for the meeting between Juventus and Wolfsburg, scheduled for 19 February at the Allianz Stadium in Turin.

UEFA delegates are responsible for supervising match organisation, ensuring regulations are followed and coordinating operations between clubs and officials. The appointment reflects the continued involvement of Azerbaijani representatives in major European competitions.