FC Sabah goalkeeper Pokatilov close to summer exit

Sabah goalkeeper Stas Pokatilov is nearing a move away from the club as his contract approaches expiry at the end of the season.

According to Idman.Biz, the 33 year old has not agreed an extension and is currently in talks with foreign teams, with several Turkish Super Lig sides showing strong interest. His consistent performances and Sabah’s rise to the top of the league table have increased attention from abroad.

Pokatilov’s deal runs until June, meaning he could leave as a free agent if negotiations progress, and he is reportedly ready to sign a preliminary agreement with a new club to test himself in Turkey.

The Kazakhstan international has played every match this season and conceded only 12 goals, playing a key role in Sabah’s defensive record. After 19 rounds the club leads the championship standings, holding a four point advantage over Qarabag.