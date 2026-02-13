14 February 2026
EN

FC Sabah goalkeeper Pokatilov close to summer exit

Football
News
13 February 2026 12:47
28
FC Sabah goalkeeper Pokatilov close to summer exit

Sabah goalkeeper Stas Pokatilov is nearing a move away from the club as his contract approaches expiry at the end of the season.

According to Idman.Biz, the 33 year old has not agreed an extension and is currently in talks with foreign teams, with several Turkish Super Lig sides showing strong interest. His consistent performances and Sabah’s rise to the top of the league table have increased attention from abroad.

Pokatilov’s deal runs until June, meaning he could leave as a free agent if negotiations progress, and he is reportedly ready to sign a preliminary agreement with a new club to test himself in Turkey.

The Kazakhstan international has played every match this season and conceded only 12 goals, playing a key role in Sabah’s defensive record. After 19 rounds the club leads the championship standings, holding a four point advantage over Qarabag.

Idman.Biz
Tags:

Related news

Ronaldo’s 1000 goal milestone under threat after three game absence
13 February 16:23
World football

Ronaldo’s 1000 goal milestone under threat after three game absence

Al Nassr star frustrated over squad issues as landmark drifts further away
UEFA allocates over €11m to Azerbaijan football in financial report
13 February 15:57
Azerbaijan football

UEFA allocates over €11m to Azerbaijan football in financial report

Solidarity payments support national team and domestic clubs
Qarabag earnings from Europa League campaign revealed
13 February 15:16
World football

Qarabag earnings from Europa League campaign revealed

Azerbaijan champions collected nearly €8 million from UEFA competition
Haaland moves into Manchester City’s all time top four scorers
13 February 14:37
World football

Haaland moves into Manchester City’s all time top four scorers

Norwegian striker matches Colin Bell after goal against Fulham
Nariman Akhundzade at Columbus Crew: inside the club, MLS and when he could face Messi
13 February 14:01
Football

Nariman Akhundzade at Columbus Crew: inside the club, MLS and when he could face Messi

Azerbaijan international becomes first from his country to join Major League Soccer
Ancelotti set to extend Brazil contract until 2030
13 February 13:27
World football

Ancelotti set to extend Brazil contract until 2030

Deal signals long term plan towards next World Cup cycle

Most read

Canada ice hockey team leave Olympic Village for five-star hotel
11 February 13:36
Hockey

Canada ice hockey team leave Olympic Village for five-star hotel

Captain Logan Thompson insists move is about preparation, not disrespect, ahead of opening group match
Benoît Richaud emerges as one of the busiest figures at Milano-Cortina 2026
12 February 12:20
Olympics-2026

Benoît Richaud emerges as one of the busiest figures at Milano-Cortina 2026 - VIDEO

French coach works with 16 skaters from 13 nations during Winter Olympics
Stray dog interrupts cross-country skiing race at Winter Olympics
11 February 12:58
Winter sports

Stray dog interrupts cross-country skiing race at Winter Olympics

Unusual incident during competition in Italy briefly steals spotlight from athletes
Federation chief: Litvintsev himself does not understand what happened at the 2026 Olympics – İDMAN.BİZ comment
11 February 17:30
Olympics-2026

Federation chief: Litvintsev himself does not understand what happened at the 2026 Olympics – İDMAN.BİZ comment

General secretary says decision on skater’s future will follow World Championships