Azerbaijan international forward Nariman Akhundzade has completed his move from Qarabag to American side Columbus Crew, becoming the first Azerbaijani footballer to play in Major League Soccer. The transfer gives him a potential early meeting with global stars in the United States, including Lionel Messi of Inter Miami.

Idman.Biz takes a closer look at the club, the structure of MLS and when the striker could make his debut.

Columbus Crew are one of the historic brands of American football, having competed since the league’s inaugural 1996 season. The franchise itself was awarded in June 1994, when the city became the first officially confirmed MLS club after reaching the required season ticket deposit target. Over time the team earned the reputation “Team of Firsts” due to its early supporter culture and infrastructure projects that later became league standards.

The club has won the MLS Cup three times in 2008, 2020 and 2023, lifted the US Open Cup, claimed the Supporters’ Shield on three occasions and added the Campeones Cup and Leagues Cup in 2024. In MLS terms, Columbus is considered a model organisation, with its black and yellow colours recognised nationwide.

Ahead of the 2026 season the club entered a new sporting cycle under Swedish coach Henrik Rydstrom. Sporting management led by general manager Issa Tall emphasised that the commitment to attacking football and high intensity play would remain unchanged.

The squad includes well known MLS figures such as goalkeeper Patrick Schulte, defender Steven Moreira and versatile midfielder Sean Zawadzki, alongside attacking players who shape the team’s style. Among the most prominent names are winger Diego Rossi, playmaker Daniel Gazdag and designated player striker Wessam Abou Ali.

Columbus also played a major role in stadium development in the United States. In 1999 the club opened the country’s first soccer specific venue, Historic Crew Stadium, which helped launch modern football infrastructure in North America. Today the team plays at Lower.com Field in downtown Columbus, while the old ground continues to host international fixtures and tournaments. From the 2026 season the stadium has been renamed ScottsMiracle Gro Field under a long term naming agreement.

The city itself may not be the league’s largest market but remains one of its most passionate. Supporters famously saved the club from relocation in 2017 through the Save The Crew campaign, after which new owners took control and built a new arena. The derby against FC Cincinnati has since become one of the most intense rivalries in the region.

Akhundzade joins a team with a clear football philosophy based on fast vertical play and pressing, similar to Qarabag’s approach, which could ease adaptation. MLS clubs actively target young technical forwards and the Azerbaijani striker is viewed as a development prospect with potential for future growth and moves to stronger European leagues.

His debut could come as early as 21 February away to Portland Timbers. Columbus then face Sporting Kansas City on 28 February and Chicago Fire at home on 7 March, pending paperwork completion. MLS schedules are demanding, with travel and rotation common, so early minutes appear realistic.

The most anticipated matches for Azerbaijani fans will be against Inter Miami. The sides meet on 1 August in Florida and 27 September in Columbus, meaning Akhundzade could face Lionel Messi in his first season.

Major League Soccer differs significantly from European leagues. Officially presented in 1993 and launched in 1996, it operates under a centralised single entity business model linking league and clubs commercially and in media rights. Thirty teams from the United States and Canada play a 34 game regular season split into Eastern and Western conferences followed by playoffs for the MLS Cup.

Squads operate under a strict salary cap but clubs may sign three designated players outside the cap and young talents under the U22 initiative. The league also uses allocation budgets to strengthen squads and broadcasts all matches globally through a subscription platform, offering players constant exposure.

MLS is preparing for a major calendar reform, planning a shift closer to the European schedule from 2027 with a summer start, winter break and spring finish. The move aims to align transfer windows with Europe and raise sporting standards.

For Akhundzade the move represents more than a change of competition. It is an entry into a faster paced football environment with constant travel, weekly matches and opponents of Messi’s calibre. If he establishes himself at Columbus Crew, it could demonstrate that players from the Azerbaijani league can compete directly in a global competition and encourage MLS clubs to scout the region more closely.