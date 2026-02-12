Barcelona apply to join European Club Federation after Super League exit

Barcelona have formally applied to join the European Club Federation following their withdrawal from the Super League project, Idman.Biz reports.

Spanish outlet MD claims that the Catalan club have in recent months placed particular emphasis on restoring dialogue with UEFA, in what is widely seen as an attempt to normalise relations with European football’s governing structures after the turbulence caused by the breakaway league plans. Barcelona were among the driving forces behind the controversial Super League proposal launched in 2021, a move that triggered widespread backlash across the continent.

The latest development signals a shift in tone from the La Liga champions, who now appear keen to strengthen their institutional position within European football. Real Madrid are also said to be preparing to take similar steps, which could mark a significant realignment among some of the continent’s most powerful clubs.

The European Club Federation, established in 2023, positions itself as an independent body aimed primarily at representing small and medium-sized clubs across Europe. Its stated objectives include safeguarding competitive balance, promoting financial fairness and ensuring that clubs play a more active role in decision-making processes within the European football ecosystem.

Hundreds of clubs from various countries have reportedly joined the organisation, reflecting ongoing debates about governance, revenue distribution and influence in the modern game.