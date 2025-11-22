Fabrizio Romano confirms Harry Kane happy at Bayern

Renowned football insider Fabrizio Romano commented on his X (formerly Twitter) account regarding the possible departure of Harry Kane from Bayern Munich.

According to Idman.Biz, Romano reports that the striker remains fully satisfied with his situation at the German club.

He does not intend to be distracted by transfer rumors that regularly appear in the media. The source notes that before making any decisions about a potential move to the Catalan giant or exploring other options, Kane plans to hold discussions with Bayern’s management regarding the terms of a new contract.

In recent months, the press has actively discussed the prospects of the Englishman returning to his homeland by 2026. Recently, Spanish club Barcelona was added to the list of potential suitors for the 30-year-old striker.

It should be noted that Kane’s current contract with Bayern runs until the summer of 2027. According to the reputable portal Transfermarkt, his estimated market value is €75 million.

Idman.Biz