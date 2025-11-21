Qarabag’s travel plan set for Champions League clash against Napoli

The travel plan for Qarabag’s trip to Italy for the UEFA Champions League Group Stage match against Napoli has been announced.

According to information provided to Idman.Biz by the club, the Agdam-based team will depart for Naples on the evening of November 23 at 18:00. The team will return to Baku immediately after the match.

A press conference with head coach Gurban Gurbanov will take place one day before the game at 22:00 Baku time. Thirty minutes later, the team will hold an open training session.

It should be noted that the Napoli vs Qarabag match at the “Diego Armando Maradona” Stadium, scheduled for the night of November 25–26, will kick off at 00:00 Baku time.

Idman.Biz