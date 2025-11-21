21 November 2025
La Liga President sparks debate with comments on Argentine football

21 November 2025 14:59
La Liga President sparks debate with comments on Argentine football

The president of Spain’s La Liga, Javier Tebas, has made headlines with his recent comments about Argentine football.

Idman.Biz reports that he stated that despite the country’s great passion for football, it has been unable to become a world power at the club level.

Tebas’ remarks triggered strong reactions within Argentine football, bringing renewed attention to the issue of respecting the country’s football heritage.

The president of the Argentine Football Association, Chiqui Tapia, responded sharply: “Belittling Argentine football means ignoring our history and the contribution we have made to world football.”

