Angel Di Maria celebrated a remarkable achievement with his hometown club, Rosario Central, as they were officially crowned champions of the Argentine league.

Idman.Biz reports that the title was formally recognized and awarded at the latest executive committee meeting. It goes to the team that accumulates the most points across both stages of the season—the Apertura and Clausura.

Rosario Central emerged as the top team in the overall standings, marking a triumphant return for Di María to his roots. Fans and teammates alike celebrated the forward’s contribution, making the victory a memorable moment in both his career and the club’s history.

Di María’s leadership and performance on the field have been key factors in Rosario Central securing this prestigious trophy.

