Athletic Bilbao forward Niko Williams is in a condition to play in the match at Spotify Camp Nou despite a groin problem.

Idman.Biz reports that the player trained with the team throughout the week and scored in the last round of La Liga.

Williams will be in the starting lineup for Saturday’s game. His injury has significantly improved, and he is an important figure for Ernesto Valverde’s team. According to statistics, Athletic Bilbao has not won any of the seven matches in which Niko did not play (6 losses, 1 draw).

According to Sport, Niko is highly motivated this time and believes he will not be distracted by the strong reaction that developed after he rejected a transfer to Barcelona for two consecutive seasons. In a similar situation last season against Montjuïc, the 21-year-old forward is now prepared for even stricter fan protests.

Niko Williams has close relationships with Balde and Lamine Yamal from the national team and Barcelona. Due to his sociable character, he is also noted to get along well with other teammates.

Idman.Biz