Barcelona and Spain forward Lamine Yamal spoke about how important it is for the team to play with the support of their fans at their home stadium, Idman.Biz reports.

"Fans mean a lot. We were playing in a stadium that wasn’t ours. Montjuïc was good, but it wasn’t what we wanted. Camp Nou will be a huge support for everyone and will add a lot to the rest of the season," Marca cites Yamal as saying.

The current employment contract of the Spanish forward with the Catalan club runs until the summer of 2031. According to information provided by Transfermarkt, the player's market value is €200 million.

Idman.Biz