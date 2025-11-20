Real Madrid and A22 Sports prepare lawsuit against UEFA over Super League losses

Since 2021, Real Madrid and A22 Sports have been preparing to sue UEFA over financial losses linked to the Super League project.

According to Idman.Biz, a Madrid court has confirmed that UEFA seriously violated European Union competition laws, giving Florentino Pérez the legal basis to claim compensation for lost revenues, broadcasting rights, and brand value damages.

The lawsuit alleges that UEFA abused its monopoly, blocked competition, and directly obstructed the Super League project, causing significant financial harm.

The total compensation claimed by Real Madrid and A22 Sports amounts to €4.5 billion.

Idman.Biz