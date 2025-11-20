UEFA World Cup 2026 European play-off draw set for today

Today, the draw for the European play-offs of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, to be held in the United States, Mexico, and Canada, will take place.

According to Idman.Biz, the ceremony will be held at FIFA headquarters at 16:00 Baku time.

The play-offs will feature 12 teams that finished second in their qualifying groups, along with four teams from the Nations League (Romania, Sweden, Northern Ireland, and North Macedonia).

In total, 16 teams will be divided into four pots. Teams from the first pot will face teams from the fourth pot, while second-pot teams will meet third-pot teams.

Pot I: Turkiye, Italy, Ukraine, Denmark

Pot II: Wales, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia

Pot III: Albania, Ireland, Kosovo, Bosnia and Herzegovina

Pot IV: Romania, Sweden, Northern Ireland, North Macedonia

The semi-final matches of the play-off stage, played as single-leg ties, will take place on March 26, 2026, with the finals scheduled for March 31. The winning team in each play-off path will secure a spot at the World Cup.

