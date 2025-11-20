20 November 2025
EN

UEFA World Cup 2026 European play-off draw set for today

Football
News
20 November 2025 11:39
37
UEFA World Cup 2026 European play-off draw set for today

Today, the draw for the European play-offs of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, to be held in the United States, Mexico, and Canada, will take place.

According to Idman.Biz, the ceremony will be held at FIFA headquarters at 16:00 Baku time.

The play-offs will feature 12 teams that finished second in their qualifying groups, along with four teams from the Nations League (Romania, Sweden, Northern Ireland, and North Macedonia).

In total, 16 teams will be divided into four pots. Teams from the first pot will face teams from the fourth pot, while second-pot teams will meet third-pot teams.

Pot I: Turkiye, Italy, Ukraine, Denmark
Pot II: Wales, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia
Pot III: Albania, Ireland, Kosovo, Bosnia and Herzegovina
Pot IV: Romania, Sweden, Northern Ireland, North Macedonia

The semi-final matches of the play-off stage, played as single-leg ties, will take place on March 26, 2026, with the finals scheduled for March 31. The winning team in each play-off path will secure a spot at the World Cup.

Idman.Biz

Tags:

Related news

Mariano Dias advises Endrik on potential transfer
12:29
Football

Mariano Dias advises Endrik on potential transfer

Former Real Madrid striker emphasizes regular playing time for young talents
Gareth Bale: “Injuries kept me from joining Ronaldo and Messi in the debate”
11:16
Football

Gareth Bale: “Injuries kept me from joining Ronaldo and Messi in the debate”

Welsh star reflects on career, free-kick prowess, and iconic Champions League goal
Messi moved by Barcelona tribute - PHOTO/VIDEO
10:49
Football

Messi moved by Barcelona tribute - PHOTO/VIDEO

Argentine star reaffirms his bond with the city and vows to return
Cristiano Ronaldo responds to White House invitation from Donald Trump - PHOTO
10:24
Football

Cristiano Ronaldo responds to White House invitation from Donald Trump - PHOTO

Portuguese forward thanks former US president for warm welcome and symbolic gift
Pochettino lashes out at journalists after US rout of Uruguay
09:59
Football

Pochettino lashes out at journalists after US rout of Uruguay

US coach frustrated by questions about squad stability following 5–1 friendly win
Neymar scores on return as Santos draw with Mirassol
09:09
Football

Neymar scores on return as Santos draw with Mirassol

The forward nets his first goal in over three months following injury recovery

Most read

Barcelona midfielder Pedri sparks romance rumors - VIDEO
18 November 12:54
Football

Barcelona midfielder Pedri sparks romance rumors - VIDEO

22-year-old reportedly dating model and influencer Alejandra Dorta
Today Cristiano Ronaldo to meet Donald Trump at the White House
18 November 09:59
Football

Today Cristiano Ronaldo to meet Donald Trump at the White House

Portuguese star praises Trump and hints at possible USA vs Portugal friendly
Dana White reveals UFC 322 attendance and revenue figures
17 November 15:24
MMA

Dana White reveals UFC 322 attendance and revenue figures

Event at Madison Square Garden posts third-highest gate in arena’s history
Globe Soccer Awards 2025 nominees announced
19 November 16:39
Football

Globe Soccer Awards 2025 nominees announced

Top clubs, coaches, and players compete for prestigious football honors in Dubai