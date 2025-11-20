Messi moved by Barcelona tribute - PHOTO/VIDEO

Leo Messi was visibly emotional when receiving an award honoring his connection to Barcelona, the city that welcomed him at age 12, Idman.Biz reports.

“Barcelona is my home, it’s my people, it’s my place,” Messi said while watching a video filled with messages from fans who continue to celebrate him years after his departure.

He reflected on both the highs and lows of his career with the club, expressing his wish to have spent his entire career there:

“Unfortunately, things turned out differently, but these memories will last a lifetime.”

Messi confirmed that, while he will spend a few more years playing for Inter Miami in the United States, he plans to return to Barcelona and support the team as an ordinary fan.

The award was presented in Miami by Joan Vehils, director of SPORT, since Messi could not attend the Madrid ceremony.

Following the event, Messi made a surprise visit to the Camp Nou with a few friends, reinforcing his enduring bond with the club where he became a legend.

