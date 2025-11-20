20 November 2025
EN

Gareth Bale: “Injuries kept me from joining Ronaldo and Messi in the debate”

Football
News
20 November 2025 11:16
24
Gareth Bale: “Injuries kept me from joining Ronaldo and Messi in the debate”

Gareth Bale opened up about his career and the factors that, in his view, prevented him from being ranked alongside Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, Idman.Biz reports.

“If it weren't for injuries, my name would be in the same debate as Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi,” Bale said.

The Welsh forward also highlighted his superiority in training sessions at Real Madrid, especially in free-kick accuracy and finishing.

“In training, I always had a higher free-kick scoring percentage than Cristiano, but he preferred to take the free-kicks and all set-pieces except for corners,” Bale explained.

He also reflected on his iconic goal against Liverpool in the Champions League final, describing it as “sensational” and expressing frustration that it is not widely recognized as one of the best goals in the competition’s history.

Bale’s comments underline his belief that injuries and circumstances, rather than talent, shaped how his legacy is perceived.

Idman.Biz

Tags:

Related news

Mariano Dias advises Endrik on potential transfer
12:29
Football

Mariano Dias advises Endrik on potential transfer

Former Real Madrid striker emphasizes regular playing time for young talents
UEFA World Cup 2026 European play-off draw set for today
11:39
Football

UEFA World Cup 2026 European play-off draw set for today

16 teams to compete for final spots in March play-offs
Messi moved by Barcelona tribute - PHOTO/VIDEO
10:49
Football

Messi moved by Barcelona tribute - PHOTO/VIDEO

Argentine star reaffirms his bond with the city and vows to return
Cristiano Ronaldo responds to White House invitation from Donald Trump - PHOTO
10:24
Football

Cristiano Ronaldo responds to White House invitation from Donald Trump - PHOTO

Portuguese forward thanks former US president for warm welcome and symbolic gift
Pochettino lashes out at journalists after US rout of Uruguay
09:59
Football

Pochettino lashes out at journalists after US rout of Uruguay

US coach frustrated by questions about squad stability following 5–1 friendly win
Neymar scores on return as Santos draw with Mirassol
09:09
Football

Neymar scores on return as Santos draw with Mirassol

The forward nets his first goal in over three months following injury recovery

Most read

Barcelona midfielder Pedri sparks romance rumors - VIDEO
18 November 12:54
Football

Barcelona midfielder Pedri sparks romance rumors - VIDEO

22-year-old reportedly dating model and influencer Alejandra Dorta
Today Cristiano Ronaldo to meet Donald Trump at the White House
18 November 09:59
Football

Today Cristiano Ronaldo to meet Donald Trump at the White House

Portuguese star praises Trump and hints at possible USA vs Portugal friendly
Dana White reveals UFC 322 attendance and revenue figures
17 November 15:24
MMA

Dana White reveals UFC 322 attendance and revenue figures

Event at Madison Square Garden posts third-highest gate in arena’s history
Globe Soccer Awards 2025 nominees announced
19 November 16:39
Football

Globe Soccer Awards 2025 nominees announced

Top clubs, coaches, and players compete for prestigious football honors in Dubai