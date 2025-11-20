Gareth Bale: “Injuries kept me from joining Ronaldo and Messi in the debate”

Gareth Bale opened up about his career and the factors that, in his view, prevented him from being ranked alongside Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, Idman.Biz reports.

“If it weren't for injuries, my name would be in the same debate as Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi,” Bale said.

The Welsh forward also highlighted his superiority in training sessions at Real Madrid, especially in free-kick accuracy and finishing.

“In training, I always had a higher free-kick scoring percentage than Cristiano, but he preferred to take the free-kicks and all set-pieces except for corners,” Bale explained.

He also reflected on his iconic goal against Liverpool in the Champions League final, describing it as “sensational” and expressing frustration that it is not widely recognized as one of the best goals in the competition’s history.

Bale’s comments underline his belief that injuries and circumstances, rather than talent, shaped how his legacy is perceived.

