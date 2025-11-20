20 November 2025
EN

Mariano Dias advises Endrik on potential transfer

Football
News
20 November 2025 12:29
7
Mariano Dias advises Endrik on potential transfer

Former Real Madrid forward Mariano Dias has shared his thoughts on Endrik’s potential transfer.

According to Idman.Biz, Dias advised the young player to move to a club where he can play regularly, stressing that such a step is crucial for his development.

“If Endrik, or anyone else who isn’t getting enough minutes, needs to move to another club, I would tell him to enjoy it. Joining a team where you can play in the starting lineup is one of the best things that can happen,” Mariano Dias said.

He added that consistent game time is essential for a player to prove himself: “When you get a chance to start because the coach trusts you, you can show what you’re capable of. Coming on at the end of a match every three games doesn’t allow you to demonstrate much. But with regular playing time, you can prove a lot.”

Dias concluded by noting that even if Endrik leaves in this way, the opportunity to return to Madrid will always remain.

Idman.Biz

Tags:

Related news

UEFA World Cup 2026 European play-off draw set for today
11:39
Football

UEFA World Cup 2026 European play-off draw set for today

16 teams to compete for final spots in March play-offs
Gareth Bale: “Injuries kept me from joining Ronaldo and Messi in the debate”
11:16
Football

Gareth Bale: “Injuries kept me from joining Ronaldo and Messi in the debate”

Welsh star reflects on career, free-kick prowess, and iconic Champions League goal
Messi moved by Barcelona tribute - PHOTO/VIDEO
10:49
Football

Messi moved by Barcelona tribute - PHOTO/VIDEO

Argentine star reaffirms his bond with the city and vows to return
Cristiano Ronaldo responds to White House invitation from Donald Trump - PHOTO
10:24
Football

Cristiano Ronaldo responds to White House invitation from Donald Trump - PHOTO

Portuguese forward thanks former US president for warm welcome and symbolic gift
Pochettino lashes out at journalists after US rout of Uruguay
09:59
Football

Pochettino lashes out at journalists after US rout of Uruguay

US coach frustrated by questions about squad stability following 5–1 friendly win
Neymar scores on return as Santos draw with Mirassol
09:09
Football

Neymar scores on return as Santos draw with Mirassol

The forward nets his first goal in over three months following injury recovery

Most read

Barcelona midfielder Pedri sparks romance rumors - VIDEO
18 November 12:54
Football

Barcelona midfielder Pedri sparks romance rumors - VIDEO

22-year-old reportedly dating model and influencer Alejandra Dorta
Today Cristiano Ronaldo to meet Donald Trump at the White House
18 November 09:59
Football

Today Cristiano Ronaldo to meet Donald Trump at the White House

Portuguese star praises Trump and hints at possible USA vs Portugal friendly
Dana White reveals UFC 322 attendance and revenue figures
17 November 15:24
MMA

Dana White reveals UFC 322 attendance and revenue figures

Event at Madison Square Garden posts third-highest gate in arena’s history
Globe Soccer Awards 2025 nominees announced
19 November 16:39
Football

Globe Soccer Awards 2025 nominees announced

Top clubs, coaches, and players compete for prestigious football honors in Dubai