Mariano Dias advises Endrik on potential transfer

Former Real Madrid forward Mariano Dias has shared his thoughts on Endrik’s potential transfer.

According to Idman.Biz, Dias advised the young player to move to a club where he can play regularly, stressing that such a step is crucial for his development.

“If Endrik, or anyone else who isn’t getting enough minutes, needs to move to another club, I would tell him to enjoy it. Joining a team where you can play in the starting lineup is one of the best things that can happen,” Mariano Dias said.

He added that consistent game time is essential for a player to prove himself: “When you get a chance to start because the coach trusts you, you can show what you’re capable of. Coming on at the end of a match every three games doesn’t allow you to demonstrate much. But with regular playing time, you can prove a lot.”

Dias concluded by noting that even if Endrik leaves in this way, the opportunity to return to Madrid will always remain.

