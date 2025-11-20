20 November 2025
Marcus Rashford’s resurgence at Barcelona sparks praise in England

Marcus Rashford, currently on loan at Spain’s Barcelona, has attracted significant attention in English football due to his improving performances.

According to Idman.Biz, former Manchester United star and well-known 1990s midfielder Gordon Strachan highlighted Rashford’s recent form for both Barcelona and the England national team in an interview with ESports News.

Strachan stated that leaving the Premier League and starting a new chapter in La Liga was the right move for all parties. He recalled that Rashford faced difficulties at Manchester United, where Ruben Amorim did not fully trust him, and limited playing time prevented him from showcasing his abilities. According to Strachan, the early-season departure was the best decision for both the club and the player.

“Today, the situation is completely different. Marcus Rashford has already scored six goals and provided nine assists for Barcelona this season. I have never doubted his talent, and under Flick’s guidance, I have regained confidence in his game,” Strachan said.

Rashford’s future remains uncertain despite his revival. His loan deal ends on June 30, and Barcelona can sign him permanently for £28 million (59.4 million AZN). Ruben Amorim does not currently plan to recall him, and it is unclear whether the Catalan club can afford the transfer due to budget constraints.

Idman.Biz

