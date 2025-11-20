20 November 2025
EN

Condition of injured Azerbaijani FIFA referee revealed

Football
News
20 November 2025 14:09
26
Condition of injured Azerbaijani FIFA referee revealed

Azerbaijan’s injured FIFA referee Elchin Masiyev’s condition has been clarified.

According to Idman.Biz, citing Report, the 34-year-old match official has sustained a minor foot injury.

He is expected to receive appointments in the upcoming rounds.

It should be noted that Elchin Masiyev was initially assigned to officiate the Misli Premier League Matchday 12 fixture between “Karvan” and “Yevlakh”. However, the match was later handed over to Rauf Jabarov. Masiyev will serve as the VAR referee for the mentioned game.

Idman.Biz

Tags:

Related news

Intercontinental play-off draw results for World Cup 2026 revealed
17:29
Football

Intercontinental play-off draw results for World Cup 2026 revealed

Congo and Iraq await winners for final qualification spots
Draw held for UEFA World Cup 2026 play-offs - UPDATED
17:22
Football

Draw held for UEFA World Cup 2026 play-offs - UPDATED

European semi-final matchups and intercontinental ties revealed
Real Madrid and A22 Sports prepare lawsuit against UEFA over Super League losses
16:39
Football

Real Madrid and A22 Sports prepare lawsuit against UEFA over Super League losses

Madrid court ruling opens path for €4.5 billion compensation claim
Azerbaijani referee-inspector Asim Khudiyev receives UEFA appointment
16:14
Football

Azerbaijani referee-inspector Asim Khudiyev receives UEFA appointment

Khudiyev to serve as referee-inspector in Conference League group stage match
Jordi Cruyff could join Ajax for Champions League clash with Qarabag
15:49
Football

Jordi Cruyff could join Ajax for Champions League clash with Qarabag

Former player and current Indonesia technical advisor considered for Ajax sporting director role
Rare photo of Rashad Sadygov and Gurban Gurbanov resurfaces - PHOTO
15:24
Football

Rare photo of Rashad Sadygov and Gurban Gurbanov resurfaces - PHOTO

Image taken during Gurbanov’s 2006 farewell match gains attention on social media
WATCH: Donald Trump shares AI-generated video of himself playing football with Cristiano Ronaldo
14:59
Football

WATCH: Donald Trump shares AI-generated video of himself playing football with Cristiano Ronaldo

The post follows Ronaldo’s visit to the White House

Most read

Barcelona midfielder Pedri sparks romance rumors - VIDEO
18 November 12:54
Football

Barcelona midfielder Pedri sparks romance rumors - VIDEO

22-year-old reportedly dating model and influencer Alejandra Dorta
Today Cristiano Ronaldo to meet Donald Trump at the White House
18 November 09:59
Football

Today Cristiano Ronaldo to meet Donald Trump at the White House

Portuguese star praises Trump and hints at possible USA vs Portugal friendly
Globe Soccer Awards 2025 nominees announced
19 November 16:39
Football

Globe Soccer Awards 2025 nominees announced

Top clubs, coaches, and players compete for prestigious football honors in Dubai
Catalonia defeats Palestine 2:1 in Barcelona friendly
19 November 17:53
Football

Catalonia defeats Palestine 2:1 in Barcelona friendly

Over 30,000 spectators attend record-setting match, proceeds to aid Palestine