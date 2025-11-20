Condition of injured Azerbaijani FIFA referee revealed

Azerbaijan’s injured FIFA referee Elchin Masiyev’s condition has been clarified.

According to Idman.Biz, citing Report, the 34-year-old match official has sustained a minor foot injury.

He is expected to receive appointments in the upcoming rounds.

It should be noted that Elchin Masiyev was initially assigned to officiate the Misli Premier League Matchday 12 fixture between “Karvan” and “Yevlakh”. However, the match was later handed over to Rauf Jabarov. Masiyev will serve as the VAR referee for the mentioned game.

Idman.Biz