Rare photo of Rashad Sadygov and Gurban Gurbanov resurfaces - PHOTO

A rare and interesting photo featuring “Zira” head coach Rashad Sadygov alongside “Qarabag” boss Gurban Gurbanov has surfaced online.

As Idman.Biz reports, the photo shared on social media was taken in 2006 at the Tofiq Bahramov Republican Stadium during Gurbanov’s football farewell match.

In that game, Sadygov played on the same team as the current “Qarabag” head coach. The photo also shows Gurbanov holding his son Musa Qurbanli, who was four years old at the time.

Gurban Gurbanov’s older brother, Musa Qurbanov, is also among those pictured.

Idman.Biz