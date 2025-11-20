20 November 2025
Jordi Cruyff could join Ajax for Champions League clash with Qarabag

Football
News
20 November 2025 15:49
Jordi Cruyff could join Ajax for Champions League clash with Qarabag

Jordi Cruyff, son of Dutch football legend Johan Cruyff, may soon be present at the Champions League match between Qarabag and Ajax in Baku.

According to Idman.Biz, citing De Telegraaf, Jordi Cruyff is one of the main candidates to replace Ajax sporting director Alex Kroes. Currently, Cruyff serves as the technical advisor for the Indonesia national team and has previous experience as a sporting director at various clubs, including Barcelona, giving him an advantage among potential candidates. If appointed, he could accompany Ajax during away matches in the Champions League, including the fixture in Baku against Qarabag.

Ajax management has stated that the new sporting director will be appointed first, and only afterward will decisions regarding the head coach be finalized. Club CEO Menno Heleen emphasized in a shareholders’ meeting that Ajax is building a long-term management model and does not intend to rush the head coach selection before confirming the structure of the sporting department.

Currently, Fred Grim is acting as interim head coach after John Heitinga’s departure. Dutch media reports indicate that Grim will continue leading Ajax and prepare the team for decisive Champions League matches, including the encounter in Baku.

The match between Qarabag and Ajax will take place on December 10 at the Tofiq Bahramov Republican Stadium. After four group-stage rounds, Qarabag has 7 points and sits 15th in the table, while Ajax has yet to earn any points, ranking last in 36th place.

Teymur Tushiyev

Idman.Biz

Tags:

