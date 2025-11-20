WATCH: Donald Trump shares AI-generated video of himself playing football with Cristiano Ronaldo

US President Donald Trump has posted a video on social media showing him playing football with Saudi club Al Nassr and Portugal national team forward Cristiano Ronaldo at the White House.

Idman.Biz reports that the video, however, was generated by artificial intelligence.

Earlier, it was reported that Cristiano Ronaldo was among the special guests at a ceremonial dinner held at the White House in honor of the visit of Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. Ronaldo and Trump also took a joint photo in the Oval Office. Later, Ronaldo thanked Trump for the reception he received at the White House.

Idman.Biz